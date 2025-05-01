Polygon Hit With Layoffs as Vox Sells Gaming Site to Valnet

A number of Polygon reporters were laid off on Thursday, including co-founder and editor-in-chief Chris Plante; the job cuts coincided with the announcement Vox Media was selling the video game-focused site to Valnet.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and a Vox Media rep declined to tell TheWrap how many staffers lost their jobs as part of the sale.

“I’m no longer with Polygon. If you’re hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market,” Plante posted on Bluesky. “Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won’t be talking more about the sale because I was not involved. Going to hang out with my kid. Taking wins where I can.”

Other Polygon staffers shared they were let go on social media as well, including correspondent Michael McWhertor, who had been with Polygon since it launched in 2012. “I feel nothing,” Polygon editor Charlie Hall posted on Bluesky.

Kotaku was the first outlet to report the news.