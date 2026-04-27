Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect arrested following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to legal documents obtained by TheWrap.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was taken into custody following the shooting Saturday night and charged in federal court in Washington on Monday morning.

Allen faces three criminal charges, including an attempt to assassinate President Trump, which is punishable with life in prison. He did not enter a plea for the attempted assassination or corresponding firearm charges.

Federal law specifically criminalizes the killing, attempted killing, kidnapping or assault of a president, vice president and certain other potential successors and senior U.S. officials. Cole was charged under that statute, known as 18 U.S.C. Section 1751, which is separate from more general attempted murder or weapons offenses. Similar federal protections exist for members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and Cabinet officials.

Allen sent messages to his family right before the attack that coined himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin.” The manifesto he sent out also apologized to his parents, his students, colleagues and fellow travelers, as well as to “everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.”

“I am a citizen of the United States of America,” Allen wrote. “What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

While guests were not his targets, Allen also noted, “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker Sunday that authorities “do not have somebody who’s cooperating.”

“It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president,” Blanche added.