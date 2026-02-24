‘Home Improvement’ and ‘Tokyo Drift’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to 16 Months in DUI Plea Deal

Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to 16 months for a 2024 DUI arrest – his sixth arrest in just five years – after a California judge denied probation as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

The “Home Improvement” and “Tokyo Drift” actor pleaded guilty at an arraignment hearing in Riverside County, where he acknowledged his prior DUI convictions and an enhancement for driving above a 0.15% blood-alcohol level, TheWrap learned Tuesday.

Bryan was credited with 57 days of time served and sentenced to 16 months in county jail. His request for probation was denied.

Bryan, a former child actor best known for his role on the ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen, was arrested in Oregon last November. The arrest violated his existing probation, and he was briefly held in Eugene without bail before being released.

Bryan had been serving probation from a prior domestic assault conviction. His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested during the November incident and booked on five charges, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and attempted assault.

Bryan was also arrested in January 2025 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on a charge of second-degree domestic violence. In that case, Cartwright, who shares three children with Bryan, told police that he had choked and punched her.

Bryan’s sentence came from one of two DUI charges from 2024 – once in February and again in October. In 2023, he was charged with misdemeanor harassment, third-degree robbery and fourth-degree felony assault.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend at their home.

Bryan rose to fame in the 1990s playing Brad Taylor on “Home Improvement.” His film credits include “True Heart” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” He also appeared in the Netflix series “The Guardians of Justice,” which debuted in 2022.