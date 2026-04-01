Consumers’ Time Spent With AI Platforms, Content to Increase 29% by 2029, Survey Finds

Consumers appear to bracing themselves for the impending shift towards AI-created content, according to a new survey of nearly 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 65 by Alvarez and Marshal.

The survey, titled “Lights, Camera, AI,” finds that respondents expect to spend 29% more time on AI platforms in the next two to three years, compared with 7% less time on broadcast TV, 4% less time on cable networks/news, 3% less time streaming and 9% less time on social platforms. Meanwhile, newspapers, podcasts and reading/publishing showed resilience, with time spent in those categories expected to grow 1%, 2% and 4%, respectively.

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

Around 64% of respondents believe that humans will collaborate with AI to create premium content, including box office hits. Only 17% believe the box office will be dominated by 100% human-created films—fewer than those expecting fully AI-created movies (19%).

About 51% of respondents said they were neutral (38%) or excited (13%) to see a film — and willing to pay the same (38%) or more (11%) — when told the script, acting and music was all AI-generated. Of those expressing enthusiasm and willingness to pay, Millennials reported the strongest support, but all demographics expressed some level of interest.

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

When it comes to interest in content fully created by AI, acceptance was far higher for the short-form side than long-form side.

Roughly 60% said they accept AI-generated TV commercials, compared with 55% who accept a banner ad, 53% who accept a short mobile game and 50% who accept a social video. By comparison, just 34% said they accept a console or PC game created by AI, while 29% said they accept a popular song, 25% said they accept a 30-minute TV show and 23% said they accept a full-length film. Millennials reported the highest interest across the board, while Baby Boomers and Gen Z were aligned in their hesitance toward AI.

When looking at trust versus distrust in AI journalists, Gen Z showed the lowest trust (19%), while Baby Boomers, Gen X and Millennials were fairly evenly split.

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

As for distinguishing between AI-generated and non-AI content, 51% of consumers said they could, compared with nearly one-quarter (24%) who said they are not confident. Gen X and Baby Boomers reported significantly lower confidence than their younger counterparts.

While consumers may not be ready to fully embrace long-form AI content just yet, they do have an interest in using the technology as a tool to filter, curate and personalize content.

Around 76% of respondents said they want AI to filter and select content and information for them, including 68% of the usually-resistant Gen Z and Baby Boomers. About 40% of respondents said they are overwhelmed by media offerings and find it difficult to keep track of content and subscriptions.

Source: Alvarez & Marshal

More than two-thirds of respondents also want an active role in storytelling, shaping plot, characters and outcomes across future books, films and other formats. About 88% of consumers surveyed expressed interest in adaptive content enabled by AI. Forty-three percent preferred a freemium experience for that content, compared with 24% willing to pay a one-time purchase fee, 13% willing to pay a monthly subscription and 6% willing to pay per episode.