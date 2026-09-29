‘How I Built This’ Leaves NPR for Vox Media as Guy Raz Takes Ownership

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Guy Raz is taking ownership of “How I Built This” from NPR and partnering with Vox Media to expand the decade-old entrepreneurship podcast into video, live events and more episodes.

Raz, who created “How I Built This” at NPR in 2016 and has hosted it ever since, is acquiring full ownership of the franchise, Vox Media announced Tuesday. Vox Media will handle sales, marketing, distribution, business operations and live-event support under the new partnership.

Financial terms of Raz’s acquisition from NPR were not disclosed. NPR retains no ownership or economic interest in “How I Built This,” a Vox Media spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap, describing the deal as a full acquisition.

Beginning later this fall, “How I Built This” will release video episodes on YouTube and social media platforms. The show plans to double its publishing volume in early 2027 and return to live events, while experimenting with additional events aimed at founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“As we mark the first ten years of the show, I can’t think of a better partner than Vox Media to help me build the next chapter,” Raz said in a statement. “I’m so excited to expand the HIBT franchise and to bring even more stories of founders and how they built some of the most iconic businesses and brands in modern times.”

“How I Built This” has released more than 700 episodes since its 2016 launch, with guests including Richard Branson, Sara Blakely, Howard Schultz, Tory Burch, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and James Dyson. The show has amassed hundreds of millions of downloads and has won Webby, Ambie and iHeartRadio podcast awards.

The deal comes as podcast publishers and creators increasingly push beyond audio, using video, social platforms and live events to broaden their audiences and create additional opportunities for advertisers. Vox Media has similarly built out a podcast network spanning those platforms.

Its current lineup includes Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s “Pivot,” “Today, Explained,” Preet Bharara’s “Stay Tuned” and shows hosted by Ina Garten, Maria Sharapova and Sue Bird.

“Over the last decade, Guy has inspired a generation of business leaders,” Vox Media SVP and general manager of podcasts Ray Chao said, adding that the company plans to grow “How I Built This” into an “enduring franchise.”