Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

Versant Interested in Vox Media’s Podcast Business

It is one of multiple suitors pursuing the podcast network, which boasts the likes of Kara Swisher and “Today, Explained,” according to the New York Times

corbin-bolies
Vox CEO Jim Bankoff at Vox Media Now conference at Fotografiska
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Versant Media, the parent company of MS NOW and CNBC, is one of multiple companies interested in purchasing Vox Media’s podcast network, according to the New York Times.

The talks are in the early stages, according to the Times, and they may not result in a deal. Some of the suitors are also interested in Vox Media’s stable of websites, including Vox.com and the tech website The Verge, while others are interested in New York magazine, according to the Times.

But the conversations signal that Vox Media is once again open to shedding its network of roughly 40 podcasts after Semafor reported that it ended potential sale talks in February.

Spokespeople for Versant and Vox Media declined to comment.

Versant acquired NBCUniversal’s $200 million stake in the company upon its spinoff from Comcast this year. In its early months as an independent company, CEO Mark Lazarus has prioritized diversifying its revenue streams beyond its current stable of linear TV networks.

“We view revenue mix as a critical indicator of our strategic transformation,” he said on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.

MS NOW
Read Next
MS NOW's Mash-Up With Crooked Media Points to a New Progressive Model

In adding Vox Media’s podcast network — which includes a stable of shows such as Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s “Pivot,” its explainer series “Today, Explained” and the women’s sports-focused show “A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe,” among others — it would complement the company’s focus of tackling political news, opinion, sports and genre content.

MS NOW, the progressive cable news network, has already prioritized podcasts as a core component of its expansion with a slate of new podcasts over the last year, and adding Vox Media’s collection could bolster that arsenal. It has aired multiple episodes of “The Best People,” hosted by MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace, on its linear network, and this month debuted a weekly compilation show on Saturdays, “Crooked on MS NOW,” featuring clips of Crooked Media’s podcast lineup.

Axios first reported Vox Media’s initial interest in spinning off its podcast network in November. Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff wouldn’t comment on the “rumor” in a conversation with TheWrap that month after a “Pivot” live event, but he acknowledged that the network’s podcasts’ fan bases showcased “the power of community,” ones that could be engaged anywhere from videos to live events to subscriptions.

“These are multifaceted businesses,” he said.

Curtis Sliwa, Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway speak on stage during Vox Media's “Pivot” Tour
Read Next
Vox Media’s 'Pivot' Tour Speaks to Podcast Spinoff Potential 

corbin-bolies

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

Comments