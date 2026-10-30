Meta Faces UK Antitrust Investigation Over Plans to Use Publishers’ Content

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Britain’s competition regulator has opened an antitrust investigation into Meta over proposed business terms that could allow the company to collect publishers’ website content for its own products, including artificial intelligence tools, even after the Facebook parent agreed to put the changes on hold.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority announced Friday that it is examining whether Meta is abusing its market power by imposing unfair conditions on publishers and advertisers that rely on its platforms. The regulator is concerned that the proposed terms could allow Meta to collect content from websites without giving businesses a meaningful choice over how that material is used.