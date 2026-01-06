Peacock to Expand Dolby Vision and Atmos Features Across Live Sports Programming

Peacock will become the first streamer to use Dolby Laboratories’ suite of advanced picture and sound technology across its portfolio of movies, original series and live sports and events.

“Peacock is raising the bar for what streaming entertainment can be with Dolby,” John Couling, Dolby Laboratories’ entertainment senior vice president, said in a statement. “This partnership reflects our vision to push the boundaries of live sports and entertainment, delivering experiences that truly stand apart.

With Dolby, Peacock stands as the premier destination for viewers who expect nothing less than exceptional entertainment at home.”

“Our partnership with Dolby ensures that whether our subscribers are streaming a thrilling playoff game, the latest Universal blockbuster, or a critically acclaimed Peacock Original, they’re experiencing it exactly as creators intended – with breathtaking picture and immersive sound that brings every moment to life,” NBCU’s senior vice president of global video engineering David Bohunek added.

The NBCUniversal-owned service will extend the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across its live sports over the coming year, including Sunday Night

Football, the NBA and the MLB.

It is also committing to support Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4, which is anticipated to launch later this year. The latter is the company’s most advanced and efficient audio codec to date, delivering crystal-clear sound with up to 50% greater efficiency than traditional codecs. AC-4 offers new personalization and dialog enhancement features and unlocks the highest audio fidelity possible while using a fraction of the bandwidth of traditional codecs.

The announcement was made during the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.