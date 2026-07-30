SiriusXM Launches $5 Sports Pass as It Expands Subscription Strategy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

SiriusXM is expanding its subscription lineup with a lower-cost offering aimed at sports fans as media companies increasingly look to attract audiences with more targeted products.

The audio company on Wednesday unveiled SiriusXM Sports Pass, a new subscription tier launching Sept. 1 that will provide access to every live sporting event carried by the platform, along with sports talk, analysis and podcasts, for $5 per month or $49 annually. The launch is timed just ahead of the NFL and college football seasons, when demand for live sports programming typically peaks.

The announcement came a day before SiriusXM reported second quarter earnings, as the company continues to expand its subscription lineup with more targeted offerings.

Unlike SiriusXM’s broader entertainment packages, Sports Pass is designed specifically for sports fans. Subscribers will receive live play-by-play coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, PGA Tour and college sports, alongside SiriusXM’s dedicated sports channels, including Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, MLB Network Radio and SiriusXM NBA Radio. The package also includes ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Radio, NBC Sports Radio, Westwood One Sports and select local sports stations in major markets.

Sports Pass will be available both in vehicles and through the SiriusXM app.

“Every new channel, artist performance, live event and creator collaboration advances our vision for the future of audio: making SiriusXM a home for fandom,” SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said in a statement. “SiriusXM Sports Pass brings that vision to life for sports fans by putting every game and event we carry, hometown voices, national personalities and the daily sports conversation into one simple, affordable subscription.”

The move follows a familiar playbook across the media industry: offer consumers a cheaper way to get the content they want without paying for a larger entertainment package. DirecTV, Fubo and YouTube TV have all introduced sports-focused subscription options in recent years, and SiriusXM is now applying a similar strategy to audio.