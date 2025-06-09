‘Industry’ Stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela Chart Season 3’s Guilt-Ridden Boat Ride: ‘That Anger Was All Really There’ | How I Did It

One of the most shocking moments of “Industry” Season 3 was learning that Yasmin (Marisa Abela) abandoned her father at sea and that Harper (Myha’la) knew about it.

Flashes back to the fated boat ride were interspersed through much of the season, but the moment of Yas’s choice not to tell anyone when her dad drunkenly jumps off the boat as a joke hits hard. Harder still after previous scenes dove deeper into how bleak their father/daughter relationship had become. Abela said the emotions of the entire trip where still with Yas when she confided in Harper after.

“Yasmin did not want to be alone with this information and with this guilt,” Abela told TheWrap in a new installment of How I Did It, presented by HBO — part three for “Industry” after previous chats with Ken Leung and Harry Lawtey and Sagar Radia. “What was very useful is we kind of shot all of the boat stuff in chronological order — at least in terms of I had done all those scenes with my father already so I had that kind of physical memory and sensual memory of him pinning me down, splashing water in my face and physically holding onto me on the boat. That fear and that hatred and that anger was all really there still.”

For Myha’la, Harper was one of the few people to understand how awful Yas and her dad’s relationship had been so this outcome was not a huge surprise. There are few people better equipped for covering this up under pressure than Harper though.

“We know this about Harper, that she’s quite quick on her feet, she’s a strategist, that is not exclusive to business,” Myha’la said. “She did everything she could do to cover up whatever evidence there could be.”

She added: “That felt like the first genuinely totally selfless thing that I’d seen Harper do in all three seasons. Right, wrong, moral, immoral or otherwise she said ‘cool I’ll help you hide the body’ literally.”

“I think it’s the moment of the most tenderness at least Yasmin experiences on the show,” Abela finished.

“Industry” Season 3 is streaming on Max.