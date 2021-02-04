‘Attack of the Murder Hornets’ Doc Buzzes to Discovery+ (Exclusive)

Discovery+ will take on the infamous murder hornets in a new documentary feature, titled “Attack of the Murder Hornets,” by filmmaker Michael Paul Stephenson.

“Attack of the Murder Hornets,” launching on Discovery+ in the spring, centers on a concerned crew of beekeepers and scientists who must work together to protect the Washington community from the threat of the Asian giant hornet, infamously known as the “murder hornet.”

Last year, scientists discovered the detrimental impacts of these murder hornets to other species, such as the more common honeybee. They use their big mandibles to behead honeybees — a single hornet can behead 20 bees a minute, while a small group can destroy a hive of 30,000 bees.

The hornets are threatening the United States’ food supply as the hornets target bees, the most important pollinator of food crops. The hornet, which is native to East Asia, was first found in the United States in September 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture went on a mission to locate the hornets with a team of experts and bee enthusiasts. A camera crew followed the team last October as they tried to track down how these hornets were discovered and how they produce hundreds of offspring. And mainly, they wanted to find the queen.

“Attack of the Murder Hornets” is produced for discovery+ by Stephenson and OJO Entertainment. Howard Swartz executive produced.