Infowars’ Alex Jones Declares He ‘Would Eat’ His Neighbors (Video)

Infowars’ Alex Jones sent himself trending on Twitter Friday after a clip of the conspiracy theorist surfaced of him admitting he would have no problem engaging in cannibalism. It was posted just after midnight Friday and had over 2.6 million views by late afternoon.

In the clip from Tuesday’s show, Jones — who doesn’t have a Twitter account of his own since being banned by the platform — says, “I will admit it: I would eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die.”

He went on, saying, “I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ‘em up and gut ‘em and skin ‘em and chop ‘em up.’ My daughters aren’t starving to death. I’ll eat my neighbors. My superpower is being honest. I’ll eat your a–.”

Although he was pretty convincing in the declarations he will “do it” and would “eat your a–,” he asked viewers, “You think I like sizing up my neighbor? I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his a– up. I’ll do it. My children aren’t going hungry. I’ll eat your a– and that’s what I want the globalists to know: I will eat your a– first.”

The monologue was part of a larger discussion on the coronavirus-related lockdowns that have stalled the economy.

Jones is no stranger to controversy. In December 2019, a judge ruled Jones and InfoWars had to pay $100,000 in legal fees stemming from a defamation suit filed by the family of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim. Jones had spread the conspiracy that the shooting was a “giant hoax.”