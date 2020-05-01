Infowars’ Alex Jones Declares He ‘Would Eat’ His Neighbors (Video)

Infowars’ Alex Jones sent himself trending on Twitter Friday after a clip of the conspiracy theorist surfaced of him admitting he would have no problem engaging in cannibalism. It was posted just after midnight Friday and had over 2.6 million views by late afternoon.
In the clip from Tuesday’s show, Jones — who doesn’t have a Twitter account of his own since being banned by the platform — says, “I will admit it: I would eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die.”
He went on, saying, “I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ‘em up and gut ‘em and skin ‘em and chop ‘em up.’ My daughters aren’t starving to death. I’ll eat my neighbors. My superpower is being honest. I’ll eat your a–.”
Although he was pretty convincing in the declarations he will “do it” and would “eat your a–,” he asked viewers, “You think I like sizing up my neighbor? I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his a– up. I’ll do it. My children aren’t going hungry. I’ll eat your a– and that’s what I want the globalists to know: I will eat your a– first.”
The monologue was part of a larger discussion on the coronavirus-related lockdowns that have stalled the economy.
Jones is no stranger to controversy. In December 2019, a judge ruled Jones and InfoWars had to pay $100,000 in legal fees stemming from a defamation suit filed by the family of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim. Jones had spread the conspiracy that the shooting was a “giant hoax.”
Trump's Relationship to Alex Jones
The recent backlash against Megyn Kelly and NBC for interviewing Alex Jones has renewed the spotlight on the host of conservative show "Info Wars." Kelly said in a statement Tuesday that she wanted to interview Jones because of his ties with President Donald Trump. Here's a breakdown of their relationship.
Trump and Jones began a relationship on Trump's campaign trail, and have peddled some of the same conspiracy theories, according to Mother Jones. Perhaps Trump's most popular conspiracy theory is that President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States (he was), a theory also perpetuated by Jones.
In December 2015, Trump was a guest on Jones' show. Jones introduced Trump as "a maverick" who "tells it like it is." Jones opened the show by praising Trump for taking attacks from media outlets like the Washington Post and the New York Post. Jones theorizes that the attacks on 9/11 were a hoax; it was surprising that a Republican candidate would go on a show whose host postures that the previous Republican president was part of such an elaborate hoax.
At a January 2016 campaign event, Trump called Jones "a nice guy."
In February 2016, senior policy advisor to Trump Stephen Miller appeared on "Info Wars," and repeatedly spoke to Jones' audience asking for support. "If you want to stop the Trans-Pacific Partnership, if you want to close the border, if you want to protect American jobs and wages, then you have to support Donald J. Trump," Miller said.
"Hillary for prison" became the rallying cry at the 2016 Republican National Convention. The phrase was initially found on merchandise on the "Info Wars" website. Jones was a "special guest" at the convention.
Trump continued to parrot Jones' ideas. Last August, Jones said, "It is surreal to talk about issues here on air, and then word-for-word hear Trump say it two days later."
Also last August, Jones said on his show that he personally talked to Trump and encouraged him to push the idea that the election would be rigged. Trump did end up pushing this idea. "I'm afraid the election's going to be rigged. I have to be honest," Trump said at an Ohio campaign stop.
In November 2016, Trump's advisor Roger Stone told the Washington Post that Jones would be a "valuable asset" to Trump.
After the election, Jones said in an "Info Wars" video that Trump called him to thank him. "I wanted to talk to you to thank your audience," Jones said the then-president-elect told him.
Even Hillary Clinton weighed in on Trump's reliance on Jones for ideas throughout the campaign, and released an attack ad featuring Jones. "This is what Trump listens to," says the ad as Jones talks about chemicals put in the water to make people gay.
Jones' website is full of references to "presstitutes," and discredits news organizations like NPR and CNN. Trump is known for discrediting several news organizations. For example, in February he called the media "the enemy."
POTUS calls conspiracy theorist profiled by Megyn Kelly “a nice guy”
