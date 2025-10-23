Infowars’ Breanna Morello Joins Pentagon’s Right-Wing Press Corps

Just a day after Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that scores of right-wing outlets would make up the “next generation” of the Pentagon press corps, another alt-right outlet has joined the fray: a journalist from Alex Jones’ Infowars.

The company said on Thursday that host Breanna Morello will begin covering the building as part of the newly remade press corps. The news came more than a week after dozens of traditional media outlets from both sides of the aisle turned in their badges over a new Pentagon policy prohibiting reporters from trying to “solicit” information from military officials, drawing swift accusations that the Pete Hegseth-led Defense Department was attempting to stymie press freedoms.

Morello, who says she’s a former Fox Corp. and Newsmax employee, said she looked forward to joining other far-right outlets “who’ve done more to hold the federal government accountable over the last five years” than other mainstream outlets. The Defense Department told the Washington Post that Morello will be credentialed as an independent journalist, not on behalf of Infowars.

“Here come the hit pieces, folks,” Morello said. “We’re not backing down anytime soon. It is an honor to replace those former colleagues of mine over at Fox and other outlets, of course, who decided that they were not going to make their way into the press pool and sign that agreement.”

Morello, whose X bio lists her location as Texas, said she would not be moving to Washington, D.C.

Some of the other far-right outlets include the Gateway Pundit, Turning Point USA’s media venture Frontlines and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s LindellTV.

Fox News and Newsmax joined other traditional conservative outlets, the Washington Times and the Washington Examiner, among scores of other traditional outlets, in rebuking the policy. Fox News, specifically, joined other television outlets to call the policy “without precedent” and one that “threatens core journalistic protections.”