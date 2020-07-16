Prentice Penny, the executive producer of “Insecure,” will direct his sophomore feature film, an untitled holiday movie at Netflix along with Chernin Entertainment, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Penny will direct the film based on his own original concept that he crafted with his wife Tasha Penny and “Insecure” co-executive producer Phil Augusta Jackson. Penny and Augusta Jackson will co-write the screenplay.
In a statement, Penny described the untitled project as an opportunity for Black characters to go to the same magical depths to celebrate Christmas the way movies like “The Santa Clause” or “Elf” have done.
“I’m very excited and honored to bring this movie to life with Netflix and Chernin Entertainment. When my wife Tasha and I came up with the idea, we felt African-American movies centered around Christmas never got to play in the same ‘magical’ sandbox that traditionally white movies do like ‘The Santa Clause’ or ‘Elf.’ We wanted to see images of ourselves portrayed in this genre and create a movie that black families could enjoy having themselves represented in for generations,” Penny said in a statement.
Chernin Entertainment will serve as producers on the film alongside Penny and his frequent producing partner Chris Pollack. Penny will produce through his A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment with head of development Alex Soler serving as an executive producer.
This is Penny’s follow-up to his directorial debut “Uncorked,” which also debuted on Netflix earlier this year. Penny is a Peabody and Golden Globe winning producer, director and writer.
