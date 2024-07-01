‘Interview With the Vampire’ Showrunner Says Season 3 Will ‘Feel Like Lestat Just Hijacked the Show’

Don’t expect “Interview With the Vampire” to be the same show in Season 3, warns writer, showrunner and series creator Rolin Jones — it’s Lestat’s show now, and it’s going to feel like it.

AMC renewed the critically acclaimed Anne Rice adaptation for a third season days before Season 2 came to a close with Sunday’s season finale “And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else.” It’s a fitting title for an hour of television for an episode that brought Louis de Point du Lac’s self-narrated story to a close. For Season 3, the series will turn to the second book in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, “The Vampire Lestat.”

But don’t let the title trick you, that doesn’t mean Louis is going anywhere. The character mostly disappeared from Rice’s novels after the author turned her attention to Lestat, but Jones promises the show has no intention of doing the same. In fact, he has a message to anyone who’s worried they won’t get more of Jacob Anderson’s Louis:

“Don’t worry about it,” Jones told TheWrap. “What they should worry about is, if those people expect to see the same show, that’s never gonna happen. We’re going to go just as aggressively Lestat front and center.”

The renewal announcement promised a “sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma,” now told from Lestat’s perspective. “In season three,” the synopsis reads, “resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour.”

With Lestat telling his own story, “you should imagine that aesthetically, and just the way the show feels and moves will feel like Lestat just hijacked the show,” Jones said. “You will not feel like a 148-year-old guy talking to a 78-year-old guy anymore. That’s not happening.”

“Lestat is about to be front and center,” Jones said. “But that just means, you know, Sam did a really, really good job of supporting. I think Jacob will do the same thing going forward.”