Simon Kinberg’s ‘Invasion’ Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed science-fiction series “Invasion” from Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

The pickup comes ahead of Friday’s Season 1 finale.

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for Season 2, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg.

“From Day 1, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what ‘Invasion’ creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters – as well as our planet – in season two.”

“Invasion” season one is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.