Con artist Anna Delvey, played by “Ozark” Emmy winner Julia Garner, boasts about how she fleeced New York socialites and harshly judges journalist Vivian’s (Anna Chlumsky) lack of style in the new trailer for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” that dropped on Friday.

The nine-episode series, which debuts Feb. 11, comes as part of the multiyear Netflix deal Shonda Rhimes signed in 2017 and follows the pop culture sensation “Bridgerton,” and the documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.” It’s also the first series Rhimes has personally created since “Scandal,” and the first Netflix series she’s written for.

Netflix and Shondaland optioned Jessica Pressler’s viral 2018 New York article about Delvey shortly after it was published. At the time, V Magazine, referred to the story as “something straight out of a Sofia Coppola film entirely scored by Lana Del Rey.”

“Veep” star Chlumsky plays the dogged — if unfashionable — journalist, whose name has been changed to Vivian.

The logline for the show reads: “In ‘Inventing Anna,’ a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”



The series was written by Rhimes, who’s also the executive producer and showrunner, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini and directed by David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart. Frankel, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive produce.



The cast includes Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

Since the real Delvey’s Instagram account was part of her faux high life, it’s only appropriate that the Netflix show has its own IG: www.instagram.com/InventingAnna