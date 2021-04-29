‘Invincible’ Renewed for Two More Seasons by Amazon

One day before its first season finale, Amazon has renewed Robert Kirkman’s animated series “Invincible” for two more seasons.

The series, which stars Steven Yeon and J.K. Simmons, will end its first season on April 30.

Yeun stars in the series, based on Kirkman’s long-running comic, as 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

“Invincible” also Sandra Oh, along with Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green. Additional cast includes Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton, Zazie Beetz, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Grey Griffin, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Melise, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson and Seth Rogen.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

“‘Invincible’ is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that ‘Invincible,’ one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more ‘Invincible.'”