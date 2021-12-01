We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ Lead Nominations for IPA Satellite Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Val Kilmer are among the special recipients

| December 1, 2021 @ 12:05 PM
The Power of the Dog, Belfast, King Richard

"The Power of the Dog": Netflix / "Belfast": Focus Features / "King Richard": Warner Bros.

Several films considered front-runners in the Oscar race were included in the nominations for the 26th annual Satellite Awards, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” leading the field.

“Belfast” is leading with 13 nominations, including Best Picture Drama, director and screenplay nominations for Branagh and acting nominations for stars Caitronia Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan. Likewise, “Dog” has earned Best Picture, director and screenplay nods for Campion as well as stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

Other acting nominees include Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”, Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers”, Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”, and Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” all of whom are nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Nominated in Best Actor, Drama alongside Cumberbatch are Will Smith for “King Richard,” Joaquin Phoenix for “C’mon C’mon” and Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

The Lost Daughter
Also Read:
2021 Gotham Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Night’s Top Prize

Other contenders for Best Picture, Drama include “CODA,” “Dune,” “Spencer” and “The Lost Daughter.” In Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, the nominees include “In the Heights,” “Cyrano” “Respect” and “Licorice Pizza.”

In the TV categories, “Big Sky,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and “Succession” are among the multiple category drama nominees, while “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Ted Lasso” are among the multiple category comedy nominees.

“The Power of the Dog” is also among the special achievement award recipients for Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Other special recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Auteur Award and Val Kilmer for the Humanitarian Award. The International Press Association’s top honor, the Mary Pickford Award, will be announced at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

Read the full list of nominees below

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENTS

Mary Pickford Award TBA

Tesla Award Joan Collins

Auteur Award     Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best First Feature  Halle Berry Bruised

Stunt Performance Award  The Suicide Squad             

Humanitarian Award   Val Kilmer                             

Ensemble: Motion Picture    The Power of the Dog

Ensemble: Television    Succession

MOTION PICTURES

ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Jessica Chastain    The Eyes of Tammy Faye     (Searchlight Pictures)

Kristen Stewart    Spencer    (Neon) 

Lady Gaga     House of Gucci     (United Artists Releasing)

Nicole Kidman     Being the Ricardos    (Amazon Studios)

Olivia Colman    The Lost Daughter     (Netflix)

Penélope Cruz    Parallel Mothers     (Sony Picture Classics) 

ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Benedict Cumberbatch   The Power of the Dog     (Netflix)

Clifton Collins Jr.   Jockey     (Sony Picture Classics)

Denzel Washington      The Tragedy of Macbeth     (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix   C’mon C’mon     (A24)

Tom Skerritt    East of Mountains      (Quiver Distribution) 

Will Smith     King Richard     (Warner Bros.)    

ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alana Haim       Licorice Pizza       (MGM)

Jennifer Hudson    Respect       (MGM / UA)

Melissa Barrera     In the Heights     (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve    The Worst Person in the World      (Neon)

ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Andrew Garfield     tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

Anthony Ramos     In the Heights     (Warner Bros.)

Peter Dinklage      Cyrano      (United Artists Releasing)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Aunjanue  Ellis      King Richard        (Warner Bros.)    

Caitriona Balfe   Belfast     (Focus Features)

Judi Dench   Belfast     (Focus Features)      

Kirsten Dunst    The Power of the Dog     (Netflix)

Marlee Matlin   CODA   (Apple Original Films)

Ruth Negga   Passing      (Netflix)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE 

Ciarán Hinds    Belfast     (Focus Features)

J.K. Simmons       “Being the Ricardos”       (Amazon Studios)

Jamie Dornan    Belfast     (Focus Features)

Jared Leto    House of Gucci     (United Artists Releasing)

Kodi Smit-McPhee   The Power of the Dog     (Netflix)

Robin de Jesús     tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Belfast    (Focus Features)

CODA    (Apple Original Films)

Dune     (Warner Bros.)

East of Mountains    (Quiver Distribution) 

King Richard    (Warner Bros.)    

Spencer    (Neon)

The Lost Daughter      (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog    (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Cyrano      ((United Artists Releasing)

In The Heights       (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza      (MGM)

Respect     (MGM / UA)

The French Dispatch      (Searchlight Pictures)

tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, INTERNATIONAL

A Hero     (Iran)

Compartment   No. 6     (Finland)

Drive My Car     (Japan)

Flee       (Denmark)

Prayers for the Stolen     (Mexico)

The Good Boss     (Spain)

The Hand of God     (Italy)

The Worst Person in the World     (Norway)

Titane       (France)

MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED OR MIXED MEDIA

Encanto     (Walt Disney)

Flee    (Neon)

Luca      (Pixar)

The Mitchells vs the Machines     (Netflix)

Vivo    (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, DOCUMENTARY

Ascension     (MTV Documentary Films)

Brian Willson: Long Promised Road       (Screen Media Films)

Flee     (Neon)

Introducing Selma Blair      (Strand Releasing)

Julia     (Sony Pictures Classics)

Procession      (Netflix)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)       (Searchlight Pictures)

The Rescue     (National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground      (Apple Original Films)

Val     (Amazon Studios)

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve    Dune     (Warner Bros.)

Jane Campion   The Power of the Dog     (Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh   Belfast     (Focus Features)

Lin-Manuel Miranda    tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

Paul Thomas Anderson        Licorice Pizza       (MGM)

Reinaldo Marcus Green     King Richard     (Warner Bros.) 

SCREENPLAY, ORIGINAL

Asghar Farhadi       A Hero       (Amazon Studios)

Kenneth Branagh    Belfast    (Focus Features)

Mike Mills    C’mon C’mon     (A24)

Paul Thomas Anderson        Licorice Pizza       (MGM)

Pedro Almodóvar    Parallel Mothers    (Sony Pictures Classics)

Zach Baylin     King Richard     (Warner Bros.)    

SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED

Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts    Dune     (Warner Bros.)

Jane Campion     The Power of the Dog     (Netflix)

Joel Coen       The Tragedy of Macbeth        (A24)

Maggie Gyllenhaal    The Lost Daughter    (Netflix)

Rebecca Hall, Nella Larsen     Passing     (Netflix)

Sian Heder      CODA     (Apple Original Films)

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alberto Iglesias    Parallel Mothers   (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexandre Desplat       The French Dispatch       (Searchlight Pictures)

Hans Zimmer    Dune   (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Harry Gregson-Williams     The Last Duel     (Walt Disney)

Jeymes Samuel     The Harder They Fall     (Netflix)

Jonny Greenwood    Spencer   (Neon)

Jonny Greenwood    The Power of the Dog   (Netflix)

ORIGINAL SONG       

“Be Alive”      Beyoncé  Knowles-Carter, Dixson     King Richard     (Warner Bros.)

“Beyond the Shore”     Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries     CODA     (Apple Original Films)

“Colombia, Mi Encanto”         Lin-Manuel Miranda          Encanto       (Walt Disney)

“Down to Joy”      Van Morrison      Belfast    (Focus Features)                            

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”     Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, 

Carole King     Respect     (MGM)

“No Time to Die”     Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell     No Time to Die     (MGM)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alice Brooks       tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

Ari Wegner    The Power of the Dog    (Netflix)

Bruno Delbonnel       The Tragedy of Macbeth       (A24)

Greig Fraser    Dune  (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Haris Zambarloukos    Belfast   (Focus Features)

Robbie Ryan      C’mon C’mon       (A24)

FILM EDITING

Andy Jurgensen       Licorice Pizza       (MGM)

Joe Walker    Dune   (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum     tick, tick… Boom!     (Netflix)

Pamela Martin     King Richard     (Warner Bros.)

Peter Sciberras    The Power of the Dog   (Netflix)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle      Belfast   (Focus Features)

SOUND (EDITING AND MIXING)

Belfast      Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adiri     (Focus Features)

Dune     Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett     (Warner Bros.) 

The Harder They Fall     Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Clint Bennett, Anthony Ortiz, Richard King     (Netflix) 

The Last Duel     Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, William Miller, Daniel Birch, Stéphane Bucher      (Walt Disney Studios)

The Power of the Dog    Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb,  Dave   Whitehead      (Netflix)

tick, tick… Boom!     Paul Hsu, Todd A. Maitland     (Netflix) 

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune      Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer     (Warner Bros.)

Eternals    (Walt Disney Studios / Marvel)   

Godzilla vs. Kong      Adam Wingard, Kevin Smith, Dave Clayton, Kevin Sherwood     (Warner Bros.) 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings     Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver     (Walt Disney Studios / Marvel)

The Suicide Squad      Kelvin McIlwain, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick      (Warner Bros.)

The Tomorrow War     James E. Price     (Amazon Studios)  

ART DIRECTION & PRODUCTION DESIGN

Belfast     Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards     (Focus Features)

Dune    Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Warner Bros.)

Spencer     Guy Hendrix Dyas, Yesim Zolan      (Neon)

The French Dispatch     Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo     (Searchlight Pictures) 

The Power of the Dog    Grant Major, Amber Richards    (Netflix)

The Tragedy of Macbeth        Stefan Dechant        (A24)

COSTUME DESIGN 

Charlotte Walter     Belfast      (Focus Features)

Jacqueline Durran    Spencer   (Neon)

Jacqueline West    Dune   (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Kirsty Cameron    The Power of the Dog   (Netflix)

Massimo Cantini Parrini      Cyrano       (United Artists Releasing)

Ruth E. Carter      Coming 2 America      (Amazon Studios)

TELEVISION

MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES

It’s a Sin     (HBO Max)

Maid     (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown     (HBO)

The North Water     (AMC+)

The Underground Railroad     (Amazon)

Time     (BBC Studios)

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Help     (Channel 4)

Oslo     (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia     (Lifetime)

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR

TELEVISION

Cynthia Erivo     Genius: Aretha     (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks     Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia     (Lifetime)

Jodie Comer     Help     (Channel 4)

Julianne Moore     Lisey’s Story      (Apple TV+)

Kate Winslet     Mare of Easttown     (HBO)

Ruth Wilson     Oslo     (HBO)

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Andrew Scott     Oslo     (HBO)

Clive Owen     Impeachment: American Crime Story     (FX)

Colin Farrell    The North Water    ( AMC+)

Ewan McGregor     Halston     (Netflix)

Michael Keaton     Dopesick     (Hulu)

Stephen Graham      Help     (Channel 4)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anja Savcic     Big Sky     (ABC)

Jean Smart     Mare of Easttown     (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis     Black-ish     (Disney / ABC Domestic Television) 

Julianne Nicholson     Mare of Easttown     (HBO)

Lisa Edelstein     The Kominsky Method     (Netflix)  

Sarah Paulson     Impeachment: American Crime Story     (FX)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bobby Cannavale      Nine Perfect Strangers      (Hulu)

Evan Peters     Mare of Easttown     (HBO)

John Carroll Lynch      Big Sky      (ABC)

Michael Shannon     Nine Perfect Strangers     (Hulu)

Paul Reiser      The Kominsky Method     (Netflix)

TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

American Rust     (SHOWTIME)

Bosch     (Amazon)

In Treatment     (HBO)

Line of Duty     (BBC)

Lupin     (Netflix)

Squid Game     (Netflix)

Succession     (HBO)

The Boys     (Amazon)

TELEVISION SERIES, GENRE

Evil     (CBS)

Sweet Tooth     (Netflix)

Them     (Amazon)

WandaVision     (Disney+)

ACTRESS IN A SERIES, DRAMA OR GENRE

Beanie Feldstein       Impeachment: American Crime Story     (FX Networks)

Elisabeth Moss     The Handmaid’s Tale     (Hulu)

Kelly Macdonald     Line of Duty     (BBC)

Nicole Kidman      Nine Perfect Strangers      (Hulu)

Sarah Snook     Succession     (HBO)

ACTOR IN A SERIES, DRAMA OR GENRE

Aldis Hodge     City on a Hill     (SHOWTIME) 

Brian Cox      Succession       (HBO)

James Nesbitt     Bloodlands     (Acorn)

Jeremy Strong     Succession     (HBO)

Omar Sy     Lupin     (Netflix)

Titus Welliver     Bosch     (Amazon)

TELEVISION SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show     (HBO)

Hacks     (HBO)

Help     (Channel 4)

Only Murders in the Building     (Hulu)

Ted Lasso     (Apple TV+)

The Chair     (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method     (Netflix)

What We Do in the Shadows     (FX)

ACTRESS IN A SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Hannah Waddingham     Ted Lasso     (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart     Hacks     (HBO)

Jennifer Jason Leigh     Atypical     (Netflix)

Lena Waithe    Master of None     (Netflix)

Sandra Oh       The Chair       (Netflix) 

Selena Gomez     Only Murders in the Building     (Hulu)

ACTOR IN A SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alan Tudyk     Resident Alien     (Syfy)

Jason Sudeikis     Ted Lasso     (Apple TV+)

Jay Duplass     The Chair     (Netflix)

Michael Douglas     The Kominsky Method     (Netflix)

Paul Bettany     WandaVision     (Disney+)Steve Martin     Only Murders in the Building     (Hulu)

