Several films considered front-runners in the Oscar race were included in the nominations for the 26th annual Satellite Awards, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” leading the field.



“Belfast” is leading with 13 nominations, including Best Picture Drama, director and screenplay nominations for Branagh and acting nominations for stars Caitronia Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan. Likewise, “Dog” has earned Best Picture, director and screenplay nods for Campion as well as stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.



Other acting nominees include Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”, Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers”, Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”, and Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” all of whom are nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Nominated in Best Actor, Drama alongside Cumberbatch are Will Smith for “King Richard,” Joaquin Phoenix for “C’mon C’mon” and Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Other contenders for Best Picture, Drama include “CODA,” “Dune,” “Spencer” and “The Lost Daughter.” In Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, the nominees include “In the Heights,” “Cyrano” “Respect” and “Licorice Pizza.”



In the TV categories, “Big Sky,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and “Succession” are among the multiple category drama nominees, while “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Ted Lasso” are among the multiple category comedy nominees.



“The Power of the Dog” is also among the special achievement award recipients for Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Other special recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Auteur Award and Val Kilmer for the Humanitarian Award. The International Press Association’s top honor, the Mary Pickford Award, will be announced at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.



Read the full list of nominees below



SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENTS

Mary Pickford Award TBA

Tesla Award Joan Collins

Auteur Award Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best First Feature Halle Berry Bruised

Stunt Performance Award The Suicide Squad

Humanitarian Award Val Kilmer

Ensemble: Motion Picture The Power of the Dog

Ensemble: Television Succession

MOTION PICTURES

ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight Pictures)

Kristen Stewart Spencer (Neon)

Lady Gaga House of Gucci (United Artists Releasing)

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Penélope Cruz Parallel Mothers (Sony Picture Classics)

ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Clifton Collins Jr. Jockey (Sony Picture Classics)

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon (A24)

Tom Skerritt East of Mountains (Quiver Distribution)

Will Smith King Richard (Warner Bros.)

ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Jennifer Hudson Respect (MGM / UA)

Melissa Barrera In the Heights (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Andrew Garfield tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Anthony Ramos In the Heights (Warner Bros.)

Peter Dinklage Cyrano (United Artists Releasing)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Caitriona Balfe Belfast (Focus Features)

Judi Dench Belfast (Focus Features)

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Marlee Matlin CODA (Apple Original Films)

Ruth Negga Passing (Netflix)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciarán Hinds Belfast (Focus Features)

J.K. Simmons “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Jamie Dornan Belfast (Focus Features)

Jared Leto House of Gucci (United Artists Releasing)

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Robin de Jesús tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

East of Mountains (Quiver Distribution)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Spencer (Neon)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Cyrano ((United Artists Releasing)

In The Heights (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Respect (MGM / UA)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)

tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, INTERNATIONAL

A Hero (Iran)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

The Good Boss (Spain)

The Hand of God (Italy)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Titane (France)

MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED OR MIXED MEDIA

Encanto (Walt Disney)

Flee (Neon)

Luca (Pixar)

The Mitchells vs the Machines (Netflix)

Vivo (Netflix)

MOTION PICTURE, DOCUMENTARY

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Brian Willson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films)

Flee (Neon)

Introducing Selma Blair (Strand Releasing)

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics)

Procession (Netflix)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures)

The Rescue (National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films)

Val (Amazon Studios)

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve Dune (Warner Bros.)

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh Belfast (Focus Features)

Lin-Manuel Miranda tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Reinaldo Marcus Green King Richard (Warner Bros.)

SCREENPLAY, ORIGINAL

Asghar Farhadi A Hero (Amazon Studios)

Kenneth Branagh Belfast (Focus Features)

Mike Mills C’mon C’mon (A24)

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Pedro Almodóvar Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Zach Baylin King Richard (Warner Bros.)

SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED

Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts Dune (Warner Bros.)

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Joel Coen The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24)

Maggie Gyllenhaal The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Rebecca Hall, Nella Larsen Passing (Netflix)

Sian Heder CODA (Apple Original Films)

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alberto Iglesias Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexandre Desplat The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)

Hans Zimmer Dune (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Harry Gregson-Williams The Last Duel (Walt Disney)

Jeymes Samuel The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Jonny Greenwood Spencer (Neon)

Jonny Greenwood The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson King Richard (Warner Bros.)

“Beyond the Shore” Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries CODA (Apple Original Films)

“Colombia, Mi Encanto” Lin-Manuel Miranda Encanto (Walt Disney)

“Down to Joy” Van Morrison Belfast (Focus Features)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson,

Carole King Respect (MGM)

“No Time to Die” Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell No Time to Die (MGM)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alice Brooks tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Ari Wegner The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Bruno Delbonnel The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24)

Greig Fraser Dune (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Haris Zambarloukos Belfast (Focus Features)

Robbie Ryan C’mon C’mon (A24)

FILM EDITING

Andy Jurgensen Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Joe Walker Dune (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Pamela Martin King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Peter Sciberras The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle Belfast (Focus Features)

SOUND (EDITING AND MIXING)

Belfast Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adiri (Focus Features)

Dune Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett (Warner Bros.)

The Harder They Fall Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Clint Bennett, Anthony Ortiz, Richard King (Netflix)

The Last Duel Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, William Miller, Daniel Birch, Stéphane Bucher (Walt Disney Studios)

The Power of the Dog Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead (Netflix)

tick, tick… Boom! Paul Hsu, Todd A. Maitland (Netflix)

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer (Warner Bros.)

Eternals (Walt Disney Studios / Marvel)

Godzilla vs. Kong Adam Wingard, Kevin Smith, Dave Clayton, Kevin Sherwood (Warner Bros.)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver (Walt Disney Studios / Marvel)

The Suicide Squad Kelvin McIlwain, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick (Warner Bros.)

The Tomorrow War James E. Price (Amazon Studios)

ART DIRECTION & PRODUCTION DESIGN

Belfast Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards (Focus Features)

Dune Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Warner Bros.)

Spencer Guy Hendrix Dyas, Yesim Zolan (Neon)

The French Dispatch Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo (Searchlight Pictures)

The Power of the Dog Grant Major, Amber Richards (Netflix)

The Tragedy of Macbeth Stefan Dechant (A24)

COSTUME DESIGN

Charlotte Walter Belfast (Focus Features)

Jacqueline Durran Spencer (Neon)

Jacqueline West Dune (Warner Bros / HBO Max)

Kirsty Cameron The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Massimo Cantini Parrini Cyrano (United Artists Releasing)

Ruth E. Carter Coming 2 America (Amazon Studios)

TELEVISION

MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The North Water (AMC+)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Time (BBC Studios)

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Help (Channel 4)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR

TELEVISION

Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Comer Help (Channel 4)

Julianne Moore Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+)

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Ruth Wilson Oslo (HBO)

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Andrew Scott Oslo (HBO)

Clive Owen Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Colin Farrell The North Water ( AMC+)

Ewan McGregor Halston (Netflix)

Michael Keaton Dopesick (Hulu)

Stephen Graham Help (Channel 4)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anja Savcic Big Sky (ABC)

Jean Smart Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis Black-ish (Disney / ABC Domestic Television)

Julianne Nicholson Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Lisa Edelstein The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES & LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bobby Cannavale Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Evan Peters Mare of Easttown (HBO)

John Carroll Lynch Big Sky (ABC)

Michael Shannon Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Paul Reiser The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

American Rust (SHOWTIME)

Bosch (Amazon)

In Treatment (HBO)

Line of Duty (BBC)

Lupin (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The Boys (Amazon)

TELEVISION SERIES, GENRE

Evil (CBS)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Them (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

ACTRESS IN A SERIES, DRAMA OR GENRE

Beanie Feldstein Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Kelly Macdonald Line of Duty (BBC)

Nicole Kidman Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sarah Snook Succession (HBO)

ACTOR IN A SERIES, DRAMA OR GENRE

Aldis Hodge City on a Hill (SHOWTIME)

Brian Cox Succession (HBO)

James Nesbitt Bloodlands (Acorn)

Jeremy Strong Succession (HBO)

Omar Sy Lupin (Netflix)

Titus Welliver Bosch (Amazon)

TELEVISION SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

Help (Channel 4)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Chair (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

ACTRESS IN A SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart Hacks (HBO)

Jennifer Jason Leigh Atypical (Netflix)

Lena Waithe Master of None (Netflix)

Sandra Oh The Chair (Netflix)

Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

ACTOR IN A SERIES, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alan Tudyk Resident Alien (Syfy)

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jay Duplass The Chair (Netflix)

Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Paul Bettany WandaVision (Disney+)Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)