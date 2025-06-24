‘Ironheart’ Release Schedule: Here’s When Are New Episodes Come Out

Five years after it was first announced, Marvel’s “Ironheart” series is finally here.

It brings fans back to Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who we first met in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and to a city the MCU has so far left untouched: Chicago. Returning home after her adventure — or rather, kind of a misadventure — in Wakanda, Riri is more determined than even to pick up Tony Stark’s inventing legacy and build her own incredible suit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, which concludes Phase 5 of the MCU.

When does it premiere?

“Ironheart” officially releases on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 24. The first three episodes will be available to start streaming at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are there?

Though some Marvel series have nine episodes, this is one of the series with only six episodes in total.

When do new episodes come out?

“Ironheart” will sort of combine the binge model and the weekly release. You’ll be able to binge the first three episodes at once, and then the second three a week later. Here’s how it breaks down.

Episode 1: “Take Me Home” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

“Take Me Home” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET Episode 2: “Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

“Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET Episode 3: “We in Danger, Girl” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

“We in Danger, Girl” — Releases June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET Episode 4: “Bad Magic” — Releases July 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

“Bad Magic” — Releases July 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET Episode 5: “Karma’s a Glitch” — Releases July 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

“Karma’s a Glitch” — Releases July 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET Episode 6: “The Past is the Past” — Releases July 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

What is “Ironheart” about?

Following the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” finds Riri Williams back home in Chicago, hellbent on building her own perfect Iron Man-like suit. But doing that costs a whole lot of money, and Riri soon finds herself in with the wrong crowd to obtain that funding. No spoilers from there.

Who stars in it?

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne, Lyric Ross, Anthony Ramos, Shea Couleé and more.

Do I need to watch anything before “Ironheart” to understand it?

As always with the MCU, it does help to watch some previous projects to have a baseline knowledge. In the cast of “Ironheart” though, it’s not too heavy of a lift. Here are the projects it’d be helpful to have seen:

“Iron Man”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange” (though this one is not essential)

Watch the trailer