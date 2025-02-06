Irv Gotti, Hip Hop Producer and Exec Who Helped Define Early 2000s, Dies at 54

Irv Gotti, the hip hop producer and music executive who co-founded the Murder Inc. label and was instrumental in the rise of stars like DMX, Ja Rule and Ashanti, died Wednesday. He was 54.

His cause of death has not been made public, but it’s known he had battled diabetes for decades and had recently suffered a series of strokes. The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed news of his death.

Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. in 1970, Gotti grew up in Hollis, Queens — notably the home of rap legends Run-DMC. Immersed in the rap scene, which by the early ’90s was in the process of eclipsing Rock and Roll as the era-defining form of American music, Gotti first came to wider notice producing “Can I Live” from Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album.

The next year, Gotti helped DMX get signed by Def Jam and served as executive producer on the rapper’s iconic debut, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” Thanks to that record’s success, Gotti was asked to create a label under Def Jam; that would be Murder Inc., which he co-founded with his brother Chris in 1998.

Murder Inc.’s first product was Ja Rule’s 1999 debut record “Venni Vetti Vecci,” a platinum-seller executive produced by Gotti. Over the next few years, Murder Inc. would create hits for several other era-defining artists including Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, Fat Joe and Eve.

But Irv and Chris would end up facing serious legal problems, stemming from their friendship with Kenneth McGriff, the leader of a prominent crack cocaine distribution network during the 1980s. McGriff attempted to enter the music industry after his release from prison in the 1990s but never left his criminal life behind, and in 2003 the FBI raided Murder Inc. headquarters and arrested him.

Irv and Chris were accused of participating in money laundering on behalf of McGriff, who was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, murder for hire and related crimes. However, Irv and Chris were acquitted on all charges in 2005. McGriff was sentenced to life in prison in 2007.

Gotti continued to be active in the music industry until his death.