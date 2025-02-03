Lee Joo-sil, ‘Squid Game’ Actress, Dies at 81

Lee Joo-sil, a longtime TV actress who had roles in “Squid Game” and “Train to Busan,” died on Sunday. She was 81 years old.

According to her agency, via South Korean media reports, Lee went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital after three months of fighting stomach cancer.

The actress most recently starred in Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game,” as the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and the stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byang Hun). This will mark her final on-screen role, coming off 22 episodes of “The Uncanny Counter.”

Born on March 8, 1944, in South Korea, Lee began her career on stage at 20 years old before jumping to screen acting in 1980. She went on to have a long-running career in multiple series, including “Lady President,” “Heaven’s Garden,” “Stormy Woman” and several others.

According to Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo, she was previously diagnosed breast cancer decades ago, but managed to successfully beat the illness.

Lee’s death should not impact season 3 of the Netflix series, as it already finished filming and is set to premiere in June.