‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Sets June Premiere Date, Debuts First-Look Photos

“Squid Game” is coming back sooner than you may have expected. The third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series of all time will premiere on June 27, just six months after Season 2’s premiere.

The news was announced during the Next on Netflix event, the streamer’s press event that showcased its upcoming film and TV slate for 2025. The streamer also exclusively shared some first-look footage with those who attended. Without giving too much away, the clip showed the remaining blood-stained players being forced to play yet another game. This time around, the survivors were forced to split into two teams: red and blue.

Netflix also released several first-look photos from this upcoming season, one of which shows Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) kneeling over a coffin and another which shows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) handcuffed to a bed. Check out the new photos below:

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Lee Byung-hun as Front man in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” first premiered in 2021. The series has since gone on to become the most-watched Netflix original of all time. The first season of the South Korean thriller saw 265.2 million views during its first 91 days, making it more widely watched than the most-watched English language movie (“Red Notice” at 230.9 million views) and the most watched English language show (“Wednesday” at 252.1 million views). Season 2 of the series has also proven to be a major success for the streamer. Currently, that installment has garnered 173.7 million views and is still in the middle of its 91-day qualification period.

Set after the events of Season 2, “Squid Game” Season 3 will see Gi-hun at his lowest. After rallying his fellow players to rise up against the guards, last season ended with a bloody battle and Gi-Hun and his allies being overtaken. This upcoming installment promises to be the ultimate battle between Gi-hun and his mysterious rival, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) as our hero fights to end the games once and for all.