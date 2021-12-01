December is here, which means it’s time to light the tree in Rockefeller Center.

On Wednesday night, “The 89th Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special will air, during which the iconic 79-foot-tall tree will be lit and will continue to light up the streets of New York City over the next few weeks, while the moment will be marked by a bevy of musical performances and an appearance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

But you may be wondering how to watch the tree lighting ceremony, and where you can stream it. We’ve got all the details below.

Where and When Is “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” Airing?

The two-hour “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Is “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” Streaming?

Yes, you can stream the entire event on Peacock and FuboTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. There’s a free version of Peacock available, and there’s also an ad-free version that costs $9.99 per month. FuboTV is $64.99 a month as a cable replacement, but it also offers a seven-day free trial. So if you miss it live, you’ll be able to catch up on Peacock.

Who’s Performing at “Christmas in Rockefeller Center?”

Hosted by the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, the “89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is due to feature musical performances by Carrie Underwood, Norah Jones, José Feliciano, Pentatonix, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Alessia Cara and of course the Radio City Rockettes, plus even more performers not yet announced.