‘Is It Cake?’ Renewed for Season 2 With Mikey Day Returning as Host

Netflix has renewed competition series “Is It Cake?” for a second season with “Saturday Night Live” veteran Mikey Day returning as host.

The series follows a group of bakers tasked with creating hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hops of fooling a panel of judges to win a cash prize.

Following Season 1’s premiere in March 2022, “Is It Cake?” spent four weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 English language TV list and reached the Top 10 in TV in 75 countries around the world. The show first popped up on Nielsen’s weekly streaming viewership lists with a whopping 1.18 billion minutes viewed in the United States in its first week.

The series continues Netflix’s ambitious push into unscripted content which includes popular series such as “The Circle,” “The Ultimatum” and “Selling Sunset.”

“Is It Cake?” is produced by Alfred Street Industries. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace serve as executive producers.