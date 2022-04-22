Renowned for his psychologically demented, historically precise horror films “The Lighthouse” (2019) and “The Witch” (2019), writer-director Robert Eggers is bringing his talents to big-budget filmmaking with “The Northman.” Glory and gore go hand in hand in this epic Viking film about a young prince whose singular purpose is to avenge his father after tragedy befalls the family. Capturing the brutality of 10th century life down to every last detail, “The Northman” follows Prince Amleth through Iceland, Eastern Europe and a few North Atlantic islands as he pursues his fated quest.

The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth. He’s joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Willem Dafoe and Björk in her first feature-film role in more than two decades.

With plenty of blood, guts and gore, “The Northman” is not for the faint of heart – or stomach. If that sounds like your jam, here’s everything you need to know so you can watch it.

When does “The Northman” come out?

“The Northman” premieres Friday, April 22 in the United States and is already playing in the U.K. The film is being distributed across the U.S. by Focus Features and internationally by Universal Pictures.

Is “The Northman” playing in theaters or streaming?

As of now, “The Northman” is exclusively playing in theaters. You can find local showtimes here.

Because Focus Features is owned by Universal Pictures, you can expect to see “The Northman” on Universal’s streaming service, Peacock, after the theatrical window has closed.

Who is in the cast of “The Northman”?

Alexander Skarsgård as Prince Amleth, son of King Aurvandil and Queen Gudrún. After his uncle Fjölnir murders his father and takes his mother for his bride, Amleth flees to Slavic territory and spends years raiding villages before he embarks on his crusade for revenge

Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil, ruler of a flourishing kingdom near the modern-day Orkney Islands

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, husband of King Aurvandil and mother of Prince Amleth

Oscar Novak as 10-year-old Amleth, who escapes the island after he witnesses his uncle murder his father

Claes Bang as Fjölnir, who betrays his brother King Aurvandil

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, an enslaved Slavic woman with divine powers

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, a court jester in Aurvandil’s kingdom

Björk as a seeress who Amleth encounters as a grown man

Where are Robert Eggers’ other films streaming?

“The Lighthouse” (2019) – Streaming on fuboTV, Apple TV, Showtime, DIRECTV and Spectrum on Demand and Kanopy. Also available for purchase and rental on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Redbox, DIRECTV and Microsoft

“The Witch” (2015) – Streaming on Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Showtime. Available for purchase or rental on Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube TV, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft, Redbox and DIRECTV

“Brothers” (2015) – Streaming for free on Vimeo and YouTube

YouTube “Hansel & Gretel” (2007) – Streaming for free on YouTube

Does “The Northman” have a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here.