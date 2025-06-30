Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns This Summer With New Episodes

Season 28 of “The View” is nearing its end, but we’re not there quite yet. The ladies are just taking their annual mini-hiatus.

Each summer, the ABC hosts take some time off for the 4th of July. They go on vacation, see their families and more. Then, they return for the remainder of the season, which typically wraps up in August. That’s where we’re at now. That said, you can still watch “The View” this week.

Here’s how it breaks down.

When does “The View” come back with new episodes?

“The View” will be on hiatus until Monday, July 7.

Is this their summer vacation?

Nope, this is just a week off for the holiday.

What episodes are airing while the hosts are gone?

You can catch reruns of “The View” all week. Here’s what episodes will be available:

Monday, June 30 : Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency, “Hugh Jackman Live – From New York With Love”; theater company, “TOGETHER”); Brian Kelly (author, “How to Win at Travel”) — (Originally broadcast 5/22/25)

: Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency, “Hugh Jackman Live – From New York With Love”; theater company, “TOGETHER”); Brian Kelly (author, “How to Win at Travel”) — (Originally broadcast 5/22/25) Tuesday, July 1 : Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet (actors, “Your Friends & Neighbors”); Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini (actors, “Warfare”) — (Originally broadcast 4/10/25)

: Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet (actors, “Your Friends & Neighbors”); Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini (actors, “Warfare”) — (Originally broadcast 4/10/25) Wednesday, July 2 : Angela Bassett (actor, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”); Dawn Staley (coach, University of South Carolina women’s basketball and author, “Uncommon Favor”) — (Originally broadcast 5/20/25)

: Angela Bassett (actor, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”); Dawn Staley (coach, University of South Carolina women’s basketball and author, “Uncommon Favor”) — (Originally broadcast 5/20/25) Thursday, July 3: Laurence Fishburne (actor, “The Amateur”); Audra McDonald (Broadway’s “Gypsy”) — (Originally broadcast 4/3/25)

Laurence Fishburne (actor, “The Amateur”); Audra McDonald (Broadway’s “Gypsy”) — (Originally broadcast 4/3/25) Friday, July 4: Geri Halliwell-Horner (former Spice Girl and author, “Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire”); Marsai Martin (actor, “G20”) — (Originally broadcast 4/8/25)

Does that mean “The Weekend View” is off too?

Yes, it does. So is the Behind the Table podcast.