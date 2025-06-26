‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She Accidentally Flashed Her Underwear to Jude Law Backstage

The hosts of “The View” are no strangers to embarrassing moments, and during Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, host Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed one of her most “brutal” ones: the time she accidentally flashed Jude Law.

The admission came as the hosts discussed singer LeAnn Rimes, who recently had a mishap at a concert where her own teeth fell out mid-song. The hosts felt for her, joking that, as Rimes said after the incident, the show must always go on. From there, they started revealing their own embarrassing moments at work.

“I accidentally flashed my underwear to Jude Law backstage once,” Farah Griffin revealed, much to the shock of her co-hosts. “My mic pack fell down my dress, so at commercial, I run back.”

She explained that there is always an audio technician backstage just in case something happens, and indeed, there was this time too. What Farah Griffin didn’t notice was Jude Law also standing nearby.

“I flashed my skirt up so she could help me move it, and Jude Law is just standing there,” she recalled. “And then in my embarrassment — he just says nothing — and I go ‘I’m sorry sir.’ Like I made it worse by calling him sir. And then I maybe curtsied. It was brutal.”

The story earned massive laughs from her co-hosts, who in turn went on to share some of their own. Though none involved accidental flashes.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.