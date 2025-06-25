‘The View’ Hosts Bust Joy Behar for Taking Photos of Celeb Guests Without Asking and Being a ‘Snooper’

If you’re headed to the table at “The View,” be warned by its hosts: Joy Behar may be your personal paparazzi. And apparently, she’s a “snooper” too.

The ABC hosts busted their colleague for her habits on Wednesday’s episode of the show, as Behar teed up a discussion originally pegged to disgraced former congressman Matt Gaetz having a text conversation with his mother posted online for all to see.

A person sitting behind him on a plane captured a video of Gaetz scrolling through the conversation, in which his mother told him not to turn on Donald Trump, visible because the text size was so large. As Behar shamed Gaetz for not being more aware of his surroundings, host Sara Haines poked fun at Behar herself.

“Well it’s a good thing you don’t have those sorts of things on your phone Joy, because you do exactly that,” she said. But apparently, Behar takes her phone etiquette even further.

“We’ve been laughing about it, because you’ll take pictures of celebrities here. You walk up, you don’t even ask them to pose, and you’re like this,” Haines added, standing from her chair and pretending to take a photo of her co-hosts while shoving the phone in their faces.

“I’m casting my plays!” Behar joked back.

Haines noted that she has tried to encourage Behar to ask permission, considering “These people are based on their brands.” She also admitted that Behar “doesn’t even try to be discreet” while taking the photos, holding her phone up high for all to see.

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to point out another habit of Behar’s, when it comes to invading space.

“I adore Joy, she knows this. I believe that you are a national treasure, but you are also a snooper,” Hostin revealed.

“What is this, Attack Joy Behar Day?” Behar bellowed, prompting Haines to joke “It is actually an intervention.”

As proof of Behar’s snooping, Hostin rolled a video of the host in Hostin’s dressing room, checking out the photos and framed items on her walls, before digging through some of the things on her vanity. At the end of the video, Behar joked that her fingerprints were now everywhere, so she had to make a swift exit.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.