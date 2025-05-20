‘The View’: Whoopi Says She Hasn’t Worn a Bra in 50 Years

If there’s one thing most women do first thing after finishing their day, it’s take off their bra. Whoopi Goldberg isn’t included in “most women” though, because according to the moderator of “The View,” she hasn’t worn a bra in half a century.

She proudly admitted as much on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show. As part of the Hot Topics discussion, the women weighed in on a recent debate had on the “Reasonably Shady” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn, about the correct method of putting on a bra.

The argument split the hosts of “The View,” with Sunny Hostin arguing that you insert your arms first and then clip the underwear behind your back, while Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that correct way is to clip the garment first, then turn it around and insert your arms, scooping the breasts up along the way.

Eventually, Hostin called to Whoopi for support, prompting the moderator to simply question “What?” as she stayed silent for the debate itself.

Host Joy Behar — who also remained quiet, except to threaten that she would rip her bra off during the conversation out of frustration — quickly informed the table that Whoopi doesn’t wear a bra, joking “She liberated those girls a long time ago.”

Whoopi wasn’t shy about confirming that fact, admitting that “I have not worn a bra in 50 years.”

Hostin agreed that they’re “torture devices,” prompting Whoopi to explain her reasoning further.

“It’s too uncomfortable, and I don’t mind if they hit the floor!” she said. “They’re mine.”

At that, Whoopi hopped up out of her chair and joked that the goal is to walk down the street and be able to kick a breast back over her shoulder, miming the action and making the entire table bust up laughing.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.