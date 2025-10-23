Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Actress, Dies at 23

Isabelle Tate, a young actress who appeared in an episode of “9-1-1: Nashville,” has died at the age of 23. According to her obituary, Tate, who grew up in Nashville herself, died on Oct. 19. A cause of death has not yet been given.

TheWrap has been told that Tate will be remembered with an “In Memoriam” end card during the ABC show’s Oct. 30 episode.

Tate (credited “Izzy Tate” for the series) appeared in the pilot of ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville,” the second spin-off of the “9-1-1” franchise that also spawned “9-1-1: Lone Star.” “9-1-1: Nashville” was created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani.

In the pilot, Tate played a young woman named Julie. Julie receives a lap dance in the episode from Hunter McVey’s Blue Bennings after being made fun of for her use of a wheelchair.

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals – her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” her obit reads. “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting,” the McCray Agency (Tate’s talent agency) shared on Instagram. “She booked the first series she auditioned for, ‘9-1-1: Nashville.’ She had a wonderful time.”