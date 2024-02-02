Isabelle Thomas, Wife of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Producer Bradley Thomas, Dies at 39 by Apparent Suicide

The incident occurred at the Hotel Angeleno in West L.A.

Bradley Thomas and Isabelle Thomas
Bradley Thomas and Isabelle Thomas at the premiere of "The Mule" in 2018 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Isabelle Thomas, the wife of “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer Braley Thomas, apparently jumped to her death from a balcony at Hotel Angeleno in West L.A. Monday night.

According to TMZ, who first reported this story, she was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived. No suicide note was left behind.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office listed the manner of death as “suicide.” Her cause of death is “multiple traumatic injuries” she sustained in the fall. She was 39. No toxicology reports have been released at this time.

The couple frequently attended red carpet events in Hollywood were were photographed at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13.

The Thomases wed in 2018 and have two daughters. The Daily Mail reported that Thomas (née Lawrence) is a “British aristocrat mother-of-two who once partied with Amy Winehouse.”

The Daily Mail shared an Instagram story post from British actress Jameela Jamil that seemed to be about Thomas. “I lost a friend very suddenly this week. Don’t wait til later,” Jamil wrote. “Don’t presume you can just grow old together. Don’t presume the world is fair or makes sense. Don’t take anyone or anything you love for granted for a minute. My heart is completely and utterly broken and I don’t think I will ever recover.”

Besides Best Picture nominee “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Thomas has produced Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” and satiric comedy “Triangle of Sadness,” which was nominated for three Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards.

Hotel Angeleno, which is owned by GH Capital LLC and Managed by Joie de Vivre Hospitality, is located at 170 N. Church Lane, Los Angeles, near the 405 Sunset on-ramp. In its original form as a Holiday Inn, it was featured in Michael Mann’s 1995 movie “Heat.” It was converted to the current business in 2006.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

