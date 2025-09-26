IShowSpeed Takes on Tom Brady, Kevin Durant in ‘Speed Goes Pro’ Trailer | Exclusive Video

IShowSpeed is already the most influential man on the Internet, but he’s ready to prove he could be the GOAT in just about anything in the new trailer for “Speed Goes Pro.”

Ahead of its Sept. 30 premiere, TheWrap has an exclusive first look at Speed’s premium six-part YouTube series with OBB Media and DICK’S Sporting Goods. The trailer out Friday shows just how hard Tom Brady, Suni Lee, Joey Chestnut, Randy Orton and Kevin Durant are willing to push the streamer.

Plus, the whole thing is narrated by Liev Schreiber, with Sauce Gardner, Danny Amendola, Nastia Liukin, Miki Sudo and Lethal Shooter also set to appear.

“I’ve always said that with real training I could go pro in any sport, and now I get to prove it by competing with some of the GOATs,” Speed previously said in a statement. “Learning from legends like Tom Brady and Kevin Durant is amazing, and I’m ready for it all. Huge thanks to the teams at OBB Media and DICK’S Sporting Goods for believing in the vision and helping me turn these challenges into must-watch moments. Ws in the chat!”

“’Speed Goes Pro’ encapsulates everything exciting about how younger audiences are consuming content,” OBB Media founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner added when the show was first announced in May. “We are releasing the episodes directly to Speed’s fans on his channel, with the creative built around Speed’s unmatched authenticity and community.”

“We love the fun that happens when Speed legitimately challenges the most legendary athletes in sports,” DICK’S CMO Emily Silver agreed. “We anticipate that Speed’s fans, and all fans of sport, will come back to the ‘Speed Goes Pro’ series again and again to see what new twists and athletic feats Speed and these athletes achieve together.”

The series is executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Camille Maratchi for OBB Pictures (the TV, Film and Digital division of OBB Media), alongside Darren Watkins Jr., Mason Klein and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

Once it premieres on Tuesday, new episodes of “Speed Goes Pro” will drop every other Wednesday starting on Oct. 15.