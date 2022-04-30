When it comes to relationship dealbreakers, there’s one thing on Isla Fisher’s list that ranks above the rest. No, it’s not clapping when the plane lands or wearing a neon green mankini with suspenders, but rather being a werewolf. While this may seem like an obvious quality trait to avoid, the 13-year-old “Twilight” obsessed version of myself with a #TeamJacob poster would probably be trying to cancel the actress for such blasphemous remarks. But hey, I guess harry chests and howling at the moon aren’t for everyone.

Now, Isla’s stance on the topic may seem hypocritical because she literally plays a werewolf in a romantic relationship with Josh Gad in Peacock’s romantic dramedy “Wolf Like Me.” However, during a recent interview on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, when asked if she would have dated her now-husband Sacha Baron Cohen if she found out he was a werewolf, Fisher didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

“I think I would have become a snack,” she said. “I would forget that I was supposed to lock him in the cage on the full moon and he might have accidentally gobbled me up or something. I don’t know. I’m really risk averse as a person. I’m trying to remember if I was before having children, or if it’s just post, but I definitely wouldn’t want to date someone that potentially could eat me.”

Turns out, werewolves are people too! And by playing one, Fisher was able to take away some valuable life lessons that are applicable to any kind of relationship. “I think “Wolf Like Me” does have a take on diversity and the richness of meeting people who are different than us… you can fall in love with or have a relationship as a friend or have people in your life that are completely different to you and still be carrying similar emotional baggage.”

