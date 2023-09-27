The pregnancy of Isla Fisher’s character Mary, who turns into a werewolf when the moon is full, is a tricky one in the first Season 2 trailer of “Wolf Like Me,” which Peacock released on Wednesday.

In the clip, which you can watch above, both she and boyfriend Gary (Josh Gad) falter when asked if they “know what [the baby]’s going to be.” Will it be a normal human like Gary, or a ravenous wolf like Mary?

We also get glimpses of the birth scene, in which Mary begins to transform during labor, which poses a danger to everyone present for the birth.

Another wrinkle for the couple is Anton (Édgar Ramírez,) an old professor of Mary’s who turns up suddenly at a baby shower. Gary is jealous of him, while Mary is worried about the secrets he might spill.

Speaking of secrets, there’s the matter of the two men that Mary killed while in werewolf mode on a desert camping trip with Gary and is daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue). In the trailer, Gary is hauled in by the police for questioning about the missing men.

In the first season, Gary decided to stick with Mary despite learning that she was (occasionally) a werewolf, but they agreed to kept Emma in the dark. Until the fateful camping trip, which left them stranded during a full moon with no way to lock Mary up safely.

Series creator, director and executive producer Abe Forsythe promised a “wealth of new characters, interactions and threats” where “humor plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.”

In a previous statement, Forsythe said, “Season 1 was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into Season 2, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?” He also advised viewers to “expect the unexpected.”

All seven episodes of “Wolf Like Me” Season 2 premiere on Oct. 19 on Peacock.