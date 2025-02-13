Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Event After Trump Takeover, Cites ‘Infringement’ on Artistic Values

Issa Rae canceled an upcoming spotlight event at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, citing recent events at the performing arts institution she feels “to be an infringement on” its artistic values.

The “Insecure” creator and star and founder of Hoorae Media’s decision came one day after President Donald Trump announced his “unanimous” election as the Kennedy Center chairman, which followed the firing of its longtime president.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote on her Instagram stories.

The event, “An Evening With Issa Rae,” was scheduled to take place March 16; Rae said that all tickets will be refunded. At the time of publishing, it appears the Kennedy Center has already removed the live link for the event from its site.

Issa Rae shares to Instagram stories that she has canceled her March 16 Kennedy Center event.

Rae follows in the footsteps of two prominent resignations from the Kennedy Center in response to Trump’s takeover of the institution’s board. Singer-songwriter Ben Folds was first to resign Wednesday as artistic advisor of the center’s National Symphony Orchestra. Shortly after, Shonda Rhimes resigned from her post as an officer on the board, where she served as treasurer. Rhimes was appointed to the position by President Barack Obama.

“Given the developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today. I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me,” Folds wrote his Instagram post minutes after Trump shared the news of his election. “It’s been a wonderful eight years working with Kennedy Center President Deb Rutter, fellow artistic advisor Renee Fleming and the entire NSO staff, encouraging thousands of fresh new audiences to appreciate symphonic music. Mostly, and above all, I will miss the musicians of our nation’s symphony orchestra — just the best.”

Trump, meanwhile, toasted his own ascension, writing on Truth Social, “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

The U.S. president’s new role came after Deborah F. Rutter, the Kennedy Center’s president of 11 years, forcibly stepped down late last month. At the time, the center announced that David M. Ruber would move forward as the leader of the board through September 2026.

Read Rae’s message to fans via Instagram in full, below:

Hey D.C. Fam,

Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for “An Evening With [Me].”

Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artist of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.

All tickets will be refunded. Thank you so much for understanding and I hope to see you soon.

Love,

Issa