Issa Rae Comedy ‘Rap Sh*t’ Gets Series Order at HBO Max

HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to the comedy “Rap Sh*t” from producer Issa Rae.

First put into development in 2019, the series centers on two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Casting is currently underway, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

Rae will write the pilot and serve as executive producer on the series, with “Insecure” alum Syreeta Singleton acting as showrunner. Yung Miami and JT of the rap duo City Girls also co-executive producers on the series.

Montrel McKay of Rae’s Hoorae production company also executive produces alongside Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi of Hoorae co-executive produce. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

“Rap Sh*t” was among three high profile projects announced for HBO Max back in 2019 when the service was announced at WarnerMedia’s streaming presentation in October of that year. Mindy Kaling’s “Sex Lives of College Girls” has also moved forward to series, with Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott set to star.

For Rae and Hoorae, the series will serve as the follow-up to “Insecure,” which will conclude later this year after five critically acclaimed seasons on HBO.