Issa Rae Sets Reality Series About ‘Young Black LA Life’ at HBO Max

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae is exploring the unscripted world with her new HBO Max reality series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” which which explores “young Black LA life,” the streaming service said Tuesday.

Debuting this summer on HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles,” per its official description. “The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” is produced by Rae’s HOORAE, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company, and Morning Dew Pictures.

Executive producers include Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson “Sunny” Yim are co-executive producers and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway are producers.

Rae said: “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life. We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Issa Rae on this fun, dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique, yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a one-of-a-kind culture that deserves a spotlight all its own,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, added.

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” is a project developed under Rae’s 8-figure multiyear overall deal with WarnerMedia, which she signed in March.

The pact gives HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television exclusive rights to Rae’s small-screen projects developed through her media company, Hoorae, and includes a first-look film agreement across WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. Pictures Group, New Line and HBO Max.