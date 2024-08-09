‘It Ends With Us’ Scores $7 Million at Thursday Box Office

Sony/Wayfarer’s “It Ends With Us” is providing exactly the kind of secondary support movie theaters are hoping for, as it has earned $7 million at the Thursday box office largely from fans of Colleen Hoover’s romantic drama novel.

Starring Blake Lively alongside director Justin Baldoni, “It Ends With Us” is as female-driven as expected, with Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak reporting that 82% of the Thursday night audience were women. Hoover’s fans were not disappointed, as the film received a score of 4.5/5 from audiences.

Sporting a $25 million budget co-financed by Sony and Wayfarer, “It Ends With Us” will be an easy theatrical hit as it is set for a $40 million-plus opening weekend, a fine addition to the continued holdover grosses from the Marvel megahit “Deadpool & Wolverine” and Universal’s PG-13 blockbuster alternative “Twisters.”

While strong tentpoles are needed, the other key ingredient to a healthy box office is a variety of films that cater to different demographics and interests. “It Ends With Us,” a drama about the cycle of abuse, fits that bill perfectly and will continue to do so in the weeks ahead with films like 20th Century’s “Alien: Romulus” on the way.

Less impressive this weekend is Lionsgate’s “Borderlands,” an adaptation of the hit video game series that took in $1.32 million in preview screenings. Directed by Eli Roth and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt and Jack Black, “Borderlands” has been widely panned, earning early Rotten Tomatoes scores of 6% critics and 48% audience with a 1.5/5 score on PostTrak.

While Lionsgate has already made back the majority of the film’s reported $110 million budget through foreign presales, “Borderlands” is likely to be a flop with tracking set for an opening weekend of around $10 million.