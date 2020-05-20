‘It Follows’ Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell to Direct Superhero Film ‘Heroes & Villains’ at MGM

MGM has acquired the rights to “Heroes & Villains,” a new take on the superhero genre from the director of “It Follows” and “Under the Silver Lake” David Robert Mitchell.

Mitchell has written the screenplay and will direct the feature film, though additional plot details are being kept under wraps.

Mitchell will also produce “Heroes & Villains” along with Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Casting on the film will begin shortly.

MGM’s film chair Michael De Luca previously produced “Under the Silver Lake” with Bender and Weiner, a neo-noir that starred Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough and premiered at Cannes in 2018 but was released by A24 in spring of 2019.

Next up on MGM’s slate is “Candyman,” the horror remake directed by Nia DaCosta and produced and written by Jordan Peele, followed by the 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die” opening in November. The studio also has the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone and “Dog” co-directed by Channing Tatum.

Good Fear’s current slate includes “My Spy,” to be released by Amazon, and Disney’s “Mulan.” Also in development is “Sabrina” a story about the mother of NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins, and “Singles Day,” a rom-com with Jeff Chan attached to direct at New Line.

Mitchell is represented by CAA, Good Fear and attorney David Fox.

THR first reported the news of the project.

