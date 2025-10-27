‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Episode 2 to Release Early on Halloween

Fresh off the series premiere on Sunday, HBO announced that “It: Welcome to Derry” Episode 2 will be released early on Friday on HBO Max to coincide with the Halloween holiday. The second episode of the prequel series will be streaming beginning Oct. 31 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, so it’ll be right there waiting for you if you’re looking for something spooky to watch on Friday night.

Additional episodes in the season will continue to roll out on Sundays, and Episode 2 will air on HBO on Sunday night as planned.

The prequel series kicked off this Sunday with a gory premiere episode, which takes place in 1960s Derry during one of It’s earlier cycles of violence, before the events of the “It” movies.

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti and his producer sister Barbara Muschietti brought “It: Welcome to Derry” to life alongside Jason Fuchs, with Andy directing multiple episodes of the season.

The show begins to trace the origins of It — how it got to Derry, why it’s there and why it insists on terrorizing the townsfolk. But what sets “Welcome to Derry” apart from some other horror series is that it is truly a horror series. Each episode has at least one gruesome, terrifying set piece, as those who tuned into the series premiere can attest.

“I think he’s even more ravenous,” Fuchs told TheWrap of Pennywise in this TV show. “We wanted to explore the more human side of that character — particularly the Pennywise/Bob Gray duality. We wanted to understand more about this creature and why it behaves in the way it does, why it’s chosen Derry as its forever hunting grounds, why it’s so attracted to Pennywise the Dancing Clown as its favorite manifestation that it keeps coming back to.”

He added: “That translates, I think, into a different tone for the Pennywise scares. It’s more visceral. I think it’s more horrifying. It’s certainly bloodier and gorier than what we’ve seen in the films.”