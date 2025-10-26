‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Season 1 Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Come Out

“It: Welcome to Derry” is about to open up a lot of lore about Pennywise and why it haunts the small town it does.

The new HBO series explores the earlier days of the cosmic monster that the Losers Club fought and killed in the 2017 and 2019 two-part film based on Stephen King’s classic. “Welcome to Derry” will answer many questions about Pennywise while also having it face characters both new and familiar.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of HBO’s “It: Welcome to Derry.”

When does “It: Welcome to Derry” come out?

“It: Welcome to Derry” releases on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 26.

How can I watch “It: Welcome to Derry” Season 1?

The “It” prequel series will be available on HBO Sunday nights. It will land on HBO Max for streaming alongside the series beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “It: Welcome to Derry” air weekly on HBO and are availble to stream shortly after on HBO Max. Here is the full rundown of the schedule:

Episode 1 – Oct. 26

Episode 2 – Nov. 2

Episode 3 – Nov. 9

Episode 4 – Nov. 16

Episode 5 – Nov. 23

Episode 6 – Nov. 30

Episode 7 – Dec. 7

Episode 8 – Dec. 14

What is “It: Welcome to Derry” about?

The series tracks Pennywise the Dancing Clown and his haunting attacks on the children of Derry, Maine in the 27 year cycle before the Losers Club first fought the monster. Mike Hanlon’s grandpa and young father are main characters in the series.

Who is in the “It: Welcome to Derry” Season 1 cast?

Bill Skarsgärd returns to play Pennywise in the HBO series. He is joined by Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Rudy Mancusco, Stephen Rider and Madeleine Stowe.

Watch the trailer: