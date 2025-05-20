‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Promises Missing Kids, Creepy Cops and Lots of Screams in First Teaser

The Home Box Office is about to get a lot creepier this fall. HBO has dropped the first teaser trailer for “It: Welcome to Derry,” the network’s highly-anticipated “It” prequel series. And it’s just as unsettling as everything else connected to this clown.

The teaser starts with a traumatized looking kid walking on the side of a highway. he’s soon picked up by a nice looking couple. “Now just tell us where home is and we’ll get you back to your parents safe and sound,” the man says.

“Anywhere but Derry,” the kid cryptically replies.

The teaser then cuts to Main in 1962 where a new family has moved to Derry. It isn’t long before they realize there’s a darkness lurking underneath the cheery white picket fence exterior of Derry as there’s been a string of missing children. That’s when things go from ominous to downright creepy. One kid gets sucked into the creek, screaming. A cop and a woman smile creepily from various windows. Voices echo from the pipes.

It all comes to a head in the final moments of the teaser, which show Pennywise slowly walking through the sewer. Watch the full teaser below.

The prequel series comes from Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, both of whom worked on both “It” and “It Chapter Two,” as well as Jason Fuchs, who worked on “It Chapter Two and “Wonder Woman.” Additionally, Muschietti will direct multiple episodes.

The upcoming series stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso and Bill Skarsgård.

“Welcome to Derry” will premiere on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

More to come …