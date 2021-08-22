Italian College Student Goes Viral for Tattoo of His COVID Vaccine Proof

Sure, you can go to Etsy and buy a personalized holder for your COVID vaccine card. Or you could be like Andrea Colonnetta, who got the QR code of his vaccination record tattooed on his arm — yes, seriously.

The 22-year-old college student is from Reggio Calabria in Italy, where proof of vaccination has been required since August 6 to enter most indoor venues. But rather than carry around a physical copy of his green pass — as the COVID cards are known in Europe — Colonetta decided to get a much more permanent version, according to the According to the Corriere della Calabria newspaper. (And this one will be very hard to lose.)

Colonetta got the QR code confirming his shots tattooed on his left bicep, so now whenever he goes anywhere, he literally scans his arm. A video of the ink was posted on TikTok, showing Colonetta and a companion testing it in real time, and sure enough, it scans correctly.

“It’s certainly something original — I like to be different,” Colonnetta told Corriere della Calabria.

In a second video, Colonnetta is seen using his tattooed QR code in the real world, having his arm scanned to receive service at a local McDonald’s. Once he does, a security guard then also scans it, at which point confirmation that it is a valid Italian record shows up on screen.

A tattoo is definitely more expensive than a personalized cardholder, but for those who are adventurous, it apparently works.