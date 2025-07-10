‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 17 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns for its 17th season and is keeping things as fresh as ever with a pair of baffling crossovers.

The newest season of the FX comedy keeps the gang doing what they do best/worst – filling their free time being some of the most reprehensible people in the world. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” also boasts a pair of crossovers this season with “Abbott Elementary” and “The Golden Bachelor.”

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for Season 17 of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

When does “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 come out?

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 begins on Wednesday, July 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with a two-episode premiere.

How can I watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17?

The seventeenth season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will air on FX beginning July 9. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Season 17 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” drops two new episodes when it premieres on July 9 and moves to weekly for the remainder of the season. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – July 9

Episode 2 – July 9

Episode 3 – July 16

Episode 4 – July 23

Episode 5 – July 30

Episode 6 – Aug. 6

Episode 7 – Aug. 13

Episode 8 – Aug. 20

What is “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 about?

The latest season of the FX comedy continues the belligerent escapades of the employees of Paddy’s Pub. Along with their usual hijinks, Season 17 will also include the second half to the “Abbott Elementary” crossover that began on the ABC comedy earlier in 2025.

Who is in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17?

The usual suspects from the gang are back for Season 17. Charlie Day, Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito all return for the next iteration of the raunchy FX comedy.

Watch the trailer: