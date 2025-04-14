Jack Black Surprises ‘Minecraft’ Audience to Discourage Chaotic Trend | Video

“A Minecraft Movie” director Jared Hess may be thoroughly enjoying the raucous audience videos being posted of fans seeing his new movie, but the film’s star Jack Black unexpectedly stopped by a showing this weekend to discourage the behaviors.

The new film has been a true box office smash, but it has also seen chaotic fans coming to see it, with various scenes prompting screaming and the throwing of popcorn around the theater. One scene in particular that has sparked the trend is the “chicken jockey” moment, in which a Frankenstein’s monster creature rides a chicken into battle (a direct reference to the video game).

When it happens, theatergoers have taken to screaming “chicken jockey” alongside Black’s character on screen, before tossing their kernels. But, in surprising an audience over the weekend, Black advised against that.

“For today’s presentation of ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ please no throwing popped corn, and also no Lapis Lazuli, and also absolutely no Chicken Jockeys!” he told the audience.

Black managed to disguise his voice at first, but as he strutted into the theater with a mic in hand, moviegoers quickly caught on. Naturally, in advising against the chaos, Black’s surprise incited its own chaos, as young fans in the audience lost their minds over seeing him, screaming loudly. Black then introduced himself in character before revealing his “actual pickaxe” and running through the audience, high-fiving those in the crowd.

It seems Black did not stick around for the movie itself, though, exiting shortly after his intro.

“A Minecraft Movie” is now in theaters everywhere.