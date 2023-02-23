‘Star Trek: Picard': Everything We Know About Jack Crusher

While “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 has been a reunion of sorts for the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” there is one new character that has a major impact on at least two Enterprise crewmen.

Enter Jack Crusher. The brash young man wasn’t even given a name in the season premiere, where he dramatically revealed he’s the son of Dr. Beverly Crusher.

Episode 2 reveals even more about Crusher and his lineage. As the season unfolds, we’ll unravel the mystery of this newcomer.

Who is Jack Crusher?

Dr. Beverly Crusher and her son Jack make up the two-person crew of the S.S. Eleos, a medical aide vessel.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Beverly is critically injured in an alien attack. She sends a distress call out to her former captain and close friend, Jean-Luc Picard. Although she hasn’t been in contact with Picard or her Enterprise crewmates for over 20 years, they’re the only people she can trust.

Picard enlists the help of his former first officer, Will Riker, to stage a rescue mission. They hatch a plan to bring the U.S.S. Titan, Riker’s former command, to the Eleos. With the help of Seven of Nine, the Titan’s first officer, Picard and Riker steal a shuttle and board the Eleos.

There they discover Beverly in a medical stasis pod and a man who claims to be her son.

In Episode 2, the Eleos soon comes under attack from Vadic, the captain of the heavily armed warship Shrike. Vadic says that there’s a bounty on Jack and the Titan has one hour to turn him over or be destroyed.

Liam Shaw, the captain of the Titan, throws Jack in the brig while they debate what to do. They discover Jack has a checkered past; he’s a conman who has committed multiple crimes under several aliases. Is he really who he claims to be?

Shaw is inclined to turn over Jack; after all, one life isn’t worth the lives of 500, including Beverly’s. Jack escapes confinement and plans to transport himself over to the Shrike. Right before he does, Beverly appears and nods to Picard, confirming to him that Jack is his son.

Who is Jack Crusher’s family?

Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) is Jack Crusher’s mother (Photo credit: Paramount+)

Jack Crusher is the son of Beverly Crusher and Jean-Luc Picard.

He is named after Beverly’s first husband, Jack R. Crusher. Her husband served under Picard on the U.S.S. Stargazer and was killed on a mission. Beverly and Jack had a son, Wesley.

While serving aboard the Enterprise, Crusher and Picard had a close relationship that bordered on romance, but they never acted upon it.

At one point they were mentally linked via alien technology, and Crusher learned that Picard had romantic feelings for her while she was married to Jack, his friend and crewman. He never acted on them and tried to deny her application to the Enterprise. After the alien technology is removed, they shared a kiss, but that was it.

When was Jack Crusher conceived?

There’s some mystery around how and when Jack was conceived.

Beverly was in her fifties by the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” the last time her character was last seen on screen.

“Picard” takes place approximately 20-odd years later, but Jack Crusher appears to be a bit older than that (actor Ed Speleers is 34 years old).

Did Picard hit it and quit it 20-odd years ago? As an older mother, did Beverly utilize any genetic or medical technology? Was there cloning involved?

We’ll find out as the season progresses.

What is Jack Crusher’s relationship with his parents and crewmates?

Like his father, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) doesn’t do well with authority (Photo credit: Paramount+)

Jack has a close relationship with his mother Beverly, who he says taught him everything he knows.

When asked by Picard who his father is, Jack shouts, “I never knew my father!”

Will Riker immediately saw Jack’s physical resemblance to Picard, telling his former captain, “Are you not seeing what I’m seeing?” and “Jean-Luc, do the math!”

Who plays Jack Crusher?

As previously mentioned, British actor Ed Speleers plays Jack Crusher.

Speleers is best known for playing Jimmy the footman on “Downton Abbey,” Stephen Bonnet on “Outlander” and Rhys Montrose on “You.”

His big break came in 2006 when he played the title role in the fantasy feature film “Eragon.”

New episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” air every Thursday on Paramount+.