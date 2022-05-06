Jack Huston of “Boardwalk Empire” and “House of Gucci” has been cast as the pivotal and mysterious character Lasher in AMC’s “Mayfair Witches” series, the cabler announced on Friday. The series is based on the Mayfair trilogy by “Interview With the Vampire” author Anne Rice.

Lasher is a shape-shifting demon who has been linked to the family of witches for generations after being summoned in the 1600s. Rice described him as “a slim, pale, elegant figure with dark eyes and dark hair and a hypnotically seductive power over any of [the Mayfairs] reckless enough to entertain him.”

The character first appeared in Rice’s novel “The Witching Hour” in 1990, which was followed by 1993’s “Lasher” and 1994’s “Taltos.” He was voiced by Joe Morton in the 2000 audiobook.

Huston joins the previously announced series regulars, including Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, who has just discovered her unusual heritage, and Tongayi Chirisa of “iZombie” as Ciprien.

The eight-episode series is currently in production in New Orleans and will debut on AMC and AMC+ later this year.

“Mayfair Witches” is written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (“Masters of Sex,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) and Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific”). Mark Johnson is overseeing development of the Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe.

Huston is best known as Richard Harrow on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” as Odis Weff on Season 4 of “Fargo” and as Olympic Park Bomber Eric Rudolph in Season 2 of Spectrum’s “Manhunt: Deadly Games.” He recently wrapped shooting on Lulu Wang’s limited Amazon series “Expats,” opposite Nicole Kidman.

He is repped by UTA, 111 Media and JSSK.