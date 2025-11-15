Jack Schlossberg Says Trump Is ‘So Obsessed’ With the Kennedys, ‘He Caged One and Put It in His Cabinet’ | Video

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, said during an interview on MS Now’s “The Weekend” Saturday that Donald Trump is “so obsessed” with the Kennedys “that he caged one and put it in his cabinet,” referring to his uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg, who announced this month he is running for the NY House seat that will be vacated by Jerrold Nadler, told host Jacqueline Alemany of his presidential grandfather, “My grandfather’s legacy of service means a lot to me. He was the youngest person ever elected president. He sent a man to the moon.”

“His White House drafted the Civil Rights Act. And I’m protective over that,” he continued. “And it’s not just my family’s legacy. It’s generations of Americans and New Yorkers who fought and sacrificed to build this country. And he is dismantling that legacy.”

“He is so obsessed with the Kennedys and the Kennedy name and the Kennedy brand that he caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet, put a collar on my cousin, RFK Jr., and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation,” he added while talking about Trump.

Alemany also asked Schlossberg about his decision to be the first member of his family to criticize RFK in public, and how he feels about anyone who might associate the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who was nominated to the position by Trump, with the Kennedy legacy.

“I don’t think there’s anything anyone can do to change what JFK, my grandparents, my mom, my uncle John stood for,” the 32-year-old Harvard and Yale graduate explained. “Nobody is that powerful. But RFK Jr. is a dangerous person who is making life and death decisions as secretary of Health and Human Services. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Now we have an actual record to go on. He has cut a quarter of the people who work in his agency.”

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg: "President Trump is so obsessed with the Kennedys and the Kennedy name that he caged one and put in his cabinet— a rabid dog in his cabinet. Put a collar on my cousin RFK Jr and has him there barking, spreading lies and misinformation." pic.twitter.com/z0MdbSJ0lc — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 15, 2025

“I mean, when he’s not making infomercials for Steak and Shake and Coca-Cola, he’s spreading misinformation and lies that are leading to deaths around the country,” Schlossberg said. “Measles outbreak. There’s a measles outbreak in America right now, higher than it’s been in 40 years as a direct result of what he has done.”

Elsewhere in the interview Schlossberg implied his cousin may be on the receiving end of financial incentives to make some of his bolder, and unresearched, health claims. “This brings us back to the corruption crisis that we’re in. I don’t think it takes a genius to know that the Trump administration is the most corrupt in American history,” he insisted. “And I don’t know who’s paying him, but I know that what he’s saying isn’t making anybody healthier or safer and that the American people should know when he barks, who’s actually talking.”

Schlossberg revealed his candidacy first in an email sent out to supporters and then updated his X bio to read, “Democratic Candidate for New York’s 12th Congressional District.”

He also spoke to The New York Times about the decision to run for office. “There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in,” he said. “But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.”

“I also bring two years now of experience in a toxic and polluted media environment where, unlike a lot of people, I know how to breathe that air,” Schlossberg continued. “I think that this district needs somebody who knows how to fight back effectively in this new political era that we’re living in.”

Watch the interview with Schlossberg in the video above.