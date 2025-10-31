Jack Schlossberg Slams Julia Fox’s Bloody Jackie Kennedy Costume: ‘Disgusting, Desperate and Dangerous’

Jack Schlossberg slammed Julia Fox for dressing up as a bloody Jackie Kennedy, his grandmother, for Halloween.

Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, took to social media Friday to let Fox know her dressing up as Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of the former president’s assassination was “disgusting” and “dangerous.” Fox wore the infamous pink Chanel suit Jackie had on Nov. 22, 1963 when her husband was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald during a visit to Dallas.

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous,” Schlossberg wrote. “I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

For her part, Fox also posted to Instagram Friday morning. She explained that the outfit was not meant to be seen in poor taste, but instead as a “statement.”

“When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done,’” she said. “The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”

Fox added: “Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O.”

Famously, Jackie refused to swap out of the suit following the assassination despite being offered a change of clothes. She was photographed with Lyndon B. Johnson in the bloody outfit as he was sworn in. The suit was never washed. It was donated to the National Archives in 1964 still bloody and remains so to this day.